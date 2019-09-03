wrestling / News
Various News: Chris Sabin vs. Juventud Guerrera Match Video, Impact Fan Meet & Greets Set for This Week, Go Fund Me Campaign to Benefit G-Raver
– Impact Wrestling released a classic Super X Cup match featuring Chris Sabin vs. Juventud Guerrera in the first Super X Cup Final. You can check out that full match Chris Sabin vs. Juventud Guerrera match video below.
– Also, Impact Wrestling announced some fan meet and greet sessions announced for Thursday and Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada at Sam’s Town.
THIS THURSDAY & FRIDAY, get up close to all your favorite #IMPACT Wrestling stars @samstownlv with pre & post-show Meet & Greets!
THURSDAY MEET & GREET TIX: https://t.co/7OZ36uZojG
FRIDAY MEET & GREET TIX: https://t.co/q44VE8cnoe pic.twitter.com/9KT4GD4Vvc
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 3, 2019
– A Go Fund Me campaign has been launched to benefit wrestler G-Raver. G-Raver now requires arm surgery stemming from a match at GCW-BLP 2 Cups Stuffed on August 30. G-Raver was badly cut after spot involving a light tube and a ladder in the match. Here are the details on the Go Fund Me campaign:
G-Raver is a legendary deathmatch wrestler who has not only bled for our entertainment, but has been in this industry for 13 years. Recently he had a bad injury that requires surgery, this injury occurred while doing what he loves and while entertaining us fans. He has given us so much, and I think it is only fair that we give back, and help him get through a speedy recovery.
