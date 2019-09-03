Various News: Chris Sabin vs. Juventud Guerrera Match Video, Impact Fan Meet & Greets Set for This Week, Go Fund Me Campaign to Benefit G-Raver

– Impact Wrestling released a classic Super X Cup match featuring Chris Sabin vs. Juventud Guerrera in the first Super X Cup Final. You can check out that full match Chris Sabin vs. Juventud Guerrera match video below.

– Also, Impact Wrestling announced some fan meet and greet sessions announced for Thursday and Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada at Sam’s Town.

THIS THURSDAY & FRIDAY, get up close to all your favorite #IMPACT Wrestling stars @samstownlv with pre & post-show Meet & Greets! THURSDAY MEET & GREET TIX: https://t.co/7OZ36uZojG FRIDAY MEET & GREET TIX: https://t.co/q44VE8cnoe pic.twitter.com/9KT4GD4Vvc — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 3, 2019

– A Go Fund Me campaign has been launched to benefit wrestler G-Raver. G-Raver now requires arm surgery stemming from a match at GCW-BLP 2 Cups Stuffed on August 30. G-Raver was badly cut after spot involving a light tube and a ladder in the match. Here are the details on the Go Fund Me campaign: