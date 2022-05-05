wrestling / News
Various News: CM Punk Responds to Hangman Page’s Plans to ‘Destroy’ Him, The Best of Josh Alexander & Eric Young
– On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion Hangman Page responded to CM Punk’s challenge last week for a title match at Double or Nothing 2022. Hangman accepted the challenge, noting that he plans to “destroy” CM Punk. He also said that Double or Nothing will not be a handshake or “masturbatory Bret Hart tribute match.” CM Punk later responded to Hangman’s Dynamite comments via Twitter.
Punk simply wrote, “Destroy? Sharpshooter it is.” You can check out his tweet below.
The title match will go down at AEW Double or Nothing 2022. The event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on May 29. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
Destroy? Sharpshooter it is. pic.twitter.com/2dt0OiXWoV
— player/coach (@CMPunk) May 5, 2022
– Impact Wrestling released the following videos, showcasing the Best of Josh Alexander and Eric Young:
