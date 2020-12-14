wrestling / News

Various News: Daga Wants A Shot At Kenny Omega’s AAA Mega Title, Backstage Comments From NJPW Super J-Cup, Hugo Savinovich Reveals Aftermath Of Getting Hit With Guitar

December 14, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Daga Impact Wrestling

– In a post on Twitter, DAGA wrote that he wants a shot at Kenny Omega and the AAA Mega title, saying he’s a “true wrestler.”

He wrote (translated): “Now that Omega retained, @luchalibreaaa. Get ready for a true fighter to become the new mega champion. Comments from ratchildren and “experts” on 3 2 1.

– NJPW has posted a new video with backstage comments from those involved with this weekend’s Super J-Cup.

– After getting hit with a guitar at AAA Triplemania this past weekend, Hugo Savinovich shared a photo of the aftermath, noting that it did hurt.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Daga, Hugo Savinovich, NJPW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading