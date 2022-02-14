Various News: Dax Harwood Reveals Compliment Bret Hart Gave Him, Paul Heyman on Latest Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE Day 1 Hitting DVD

– In a post on Twitter, Dax Harwood revealed a recent compliment that Bret Hart texted to him.

Harwood wrote: “Bret Hart text me and told me how much he enjoyed our match. Said we’re by far the best team in the world. Said we should’ve won, tho. We’ll get ‘em next time, Bret…”

He didn’t say which match Hart was referring to, but FTR’s most recent was against CM Punk and Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite.

– WWE Day 1 will be released on DVD tomorrow.

– The latest Canvas 2 Canvas features WWE artist Rob Schamberger doing art of Paul Heyman.