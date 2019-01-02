Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: DJZ Set For Bullet Club Block Party, Lio Rush Cuts Another Promo, Aleister Black Games For UpUpDownDown

January 2, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
DJ Z DJZ

– DJZ will be the official DJ for the Bullet Club Block Party during Wrestlemania weekend at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood.

– The latest edition of UpUpDownDown’s features Aleister Black:

– Lio Rush has posted a new promo video to Twitter.

article topics :

Aleister Black, DJZ, Lio Rush, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading