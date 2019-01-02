wrestling / News
Various News: DJZ Set For Bullet Club Block Party, Lio Rush Cuts Another Promo, Aleister Black Games For UpUpDownDown
– DJZ will be the official DJ for the Bullet Club Block Party during Wrestlemania weekend at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood.
Let’s start with the soundtrack to the day… the hottest free agent in the business, @IAmDJZ, will be the official DJ of #BCBP! pic.twitter.com/RgXQgBKa7Z
— Bullet Club Block Party (@BulletClubBP) January 2, 2019
– The latest edition of UpUpDownDown’s features Aleister Black:
– Lio Rush has posted a new promo video to Twitter.
There are times where you fail and others where you succeed. For the #MOTH i use those moments in time to build, to grow, to evolve. I was born to persevere through adversity and struggle. Somebody has to be the best. Why not me? 🎥 @daviddaudin ⏳ #ManOfTheHour #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/cpYZaWhG9g
— Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) January 1, 2019