Various News: Dream Gate Title Match Set for Dragon Gate, Starboy Charlie Set for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4, Lowlife Louie Set for Nick Gage Invitational,

– Dragon Gate has announced that Eita will defend his Dream Gate title against Kazy at Gate of Destiny 2020. The Dragon Gate event is scheduled for November 3 at the Edion Arena in Osaka, Japan.

– Joey Janela has announced that Starboy Charlie will be competing in the Clusterf*** match at Janela’s Spring Break 4 set for next month. The event will be part of GCW’s The Collective on Saturday, October 10 at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event will be streamed on FITE TV:

– Meanwhile, GCW has announced that Lowlife Louie is the third entrant for Nick Gage Invitational 5. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 7. You can view the announcement below:

