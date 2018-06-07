Various News: Enzo Amore Releases New Track, Johnny Mundo’s Movie Getting Japanese Release

Enzo Amore has released the second track of his nascent hip-hop career. The track is titled “Bury Me a G.,” and you can see the video for it below via Worldstar Hip-Hop.

The track and video follow his first track “Phoenix,” which released at the end of last month.

– Johnny Mundo posted to Twitter noting that his film Boone the Bounty Hunter is getting a Japanese release. As you can see below, the film’s Japanese title is TOPMAN: American Hero in Rage: