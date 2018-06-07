wrestling / News
Various News: Enzo Amore Releases New Track, Johnny Mundo’s Movie Getting Japanese Release
Enzo Amore has released the second track of his nascent hip-hop career. The track is titled “Bury Me a G.,” and you can see the video for it below via Worldstar Hip-Hop.
The track and video follow his first track “Phoenix,” which released at the end of last month.
– Johnny Mundo posted to Twitter noting that his film Boone the Bounty Hunter is getting a Japanese release. As you can see below, the film’s Japanese title is TOPMAN: American Hero in Rage:
Officially going to Boone Japan in 2018!! 🇯🇵 👊🏼💥
The Japanese title of Boone: The Bounty Hunter is “TOPMAN: American Hero in Rage” 😃
More details about the Japanese release soon!
US & Canada watch Boone now on @netflix 😎 RT 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/duiFNA3OhA
— John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) June 7, 2018