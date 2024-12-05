wrestling / News
Various News: Feature On Sidney Akeem’s Journey To Wrestling, Vinny Pacifico Cast In New Film
– A new feature article looks at Sidney Akeem’s winding journey to wrestling. News 4 JAX in Jacksonville posted the article that looks at the former WWE star’s growing up in St. Louis and getting involved in gangs, through to his work with Cirque Du Soleil and then WWE and beyond. You can check it out at the link.
– Independent talent Vinny Pacifico has been cast in the new film Frequency Of Miracles, a follow-up to the film The Secret. A press release (per Fightful announced Pacifico’s casting. He joins Dr Bruce Lipton, Marissa Peer, Sister Jenna, John Gray, Dr Joe Vitle, and Lynne Twist in the Daniel Rechnitzer-written and directed film.
The press release notes:
After Vinny Pacifico has filmed an upcoming horror thriller wrestling TV series that is currently in production he now finds himself to be featured in.. the continuation of the movie “The Secret” and “Frequency of Miracles” talking about his wrestling and acting career and how he has found success and how he lives every day life working toward success. How he changed his mindset and how it lead to success and opportunity.
Vinny Pacifico will not be missing any wrestling dates during production.
