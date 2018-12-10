Various News: First Episode of Defiant Wrestling Loaded Reboot Online, NFL Player To Support Connor’s Cure

– Defiant Wrestling has released the first episode of their Loaded Reboot online, featuring an Internet Championship match between Walter, Chris Ridgeway and El Phantasmo, Omari vs Lucky Kid, Kanji vs Gemini and Rampage & David Starr vs John Klinger & Nathan Cruz.

– San Francisco 49ers player Earl Mitchell, will wear Connor’s Cure-inspired cleats during Sunday’s game for the NFL’s annual “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative.

He said: “I always thought Connor’s Cure was pretty cool. I’ve gone on quite a few hospital visits during my time in the NFL, and I’ve seen a lot of kids dealing with pediatric cancer.”