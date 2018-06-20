Various News: First Names Announced for PWG Battle of Los Angeles, WWE Stock Up

– Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the first four competitors for the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. The following talent will compete in the tournament, which takes place from September 14th through the 16th:

* PCO

* Brody King

* Jody Fleisch

* Ilja Dragunov

– WWE’s stock closed at $67.70 on Wednesday. That’s up $1.56 (2.36%) from the previous closing price and represents a new closing high for the stock.