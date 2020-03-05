wrestling / News

Various News: FREEDOMS Main Event Set for April 4, AJ Gray vs. Jon Davis Set for GCW For The Culture,

March 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Game Changer Wrestling GCW

– GameChanger Wrestling (GCW) has announced that Jun Kasai and Masashi Takeda vs. Nick Gage and Matt Tremont will headline the FREEDOMS show scheduled for April 4 during WrestleMania Week. You can check out the announcement below.

– Also, AJ Gray vs. Jon Davis has been added to the upcoming GCW For The Culture event scheduled for April 3. You can check out AJ Gray’s announcement on the news below.

AJ Gray, FREEDOMS, GCW

