Various News: FREEDOMS Main Event Set for April 4, AJ Gray vs. Jon Davis Set for GCW For The Culture,
– GameChanger Wrestling (GCW) has announced that Jun Kasai and Masashi Takeda vs. Nick Gage and Matt Tremont will headline the FREEDOMS show scheduled for April 4 during WrestleMania Week. You can check out the announcement below.
***FREEDOMS Update!***
Just Signed
Main Event
JUN KASAI & MASASHI TAKEDA
vs
NICK GAGE & MATT TREMONT
Plus:
Sasaki/Hirata vs KTB/Mercer
SHLAK vs Fukimoto
Deppen vs Susumu
Get Tix:https://t.co/gwzYFhfb0I
PW FREEDOMS
Sat 4/4 – 8pm
Ybor City FL@collective2020 pic.twitter.com/08ThQvgT24
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 5, 2020
– Also, AJ Gray vs. Jon Davis has been added to the upcoming GCW For The Culture event scheduled for April 3. You can check out AJ Gray’s announcement on the news below.
Big Fight Feel.
Tickets Available at: https://t.co/EGgiqOwrIz pic.twitter.com/ZdiLuGIMYQ
— AJ Gray (@RichHomieJuice) March 5, 2020
