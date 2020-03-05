Various News: FREEDOMS Main Event Set for April 4, AJ Gray vs. Jon Davis Set for GCW For The Culture,

– GameChanger Wrestling (GCW) has announced that Jun Kasai and Masashi Takeda vs. Nick Gage and Matt Tremont will headline the FREEDOMS show scheduled for April 4 during WrestleMania Week. You can check out the announcement below.

***FREEDOMS Update!*** Just Signed Main Event JUN KASAI & MASASHI TAKEDA

vs

NICK GAGE & MATT TREMONT Plus:

Sasaki/Hirata vs KTB/Mercer

SHLAK vs Fukimoto

Deppen vs Susumu Get Tix:https://t.co/gwzYFhfb0I PW FREEDOMS

Sat 4/4 – 8pm

Ybor City FL@collective2020 pic.twitter.com/08ThQvgT24 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 5, 2020

– Also, AJ Gray vs. Jon Davis has been added to the upcoming GCW For The Culture event scheduled for April 3. You can check out AJ Gray’s announcement on the news below.