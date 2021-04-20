wrestling / News

Various News: Gerald Brisco Shares Update on Surgery, Latest ROH TV Highlights

April 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Gerald Brisco

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco had to undergo surgery for a knee replacement this week. It appears things are going well and Brisco is now able to return home following his surgery.

He shared the following today via Twitter, “Woke up with appetite great breakfast hopefully it’s a sign I can go home today please controllable pain thanks to my fantastic care team #st.josephHosipital #kneereplacement”

– Here are the latest video highlights for ROH TV:


