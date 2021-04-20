wrestling / News
Various News: Gerald Brisco Shares Update on Surgery, Latest ROH TV Highlights
– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco had to undergo surgery for a knee replacement this week. It appears things are going well and Brisco is now able to return home following his surgery.
He shared the following today via Twitter, “Woke up with appetite great breakfast hopefully it’s a sign I can go home today please controllable pain thanks to my fantastic care team #st.josephHosipital #kneereplacement”
A little swelling after first rehab. Hopefully home tomorrow pic.twitter.com/fenZcWSOQw
— Gerald BRISCO 🤼♂️ (@Fgbrisco) April 20, 2021
Woke up with appetite great breakfast hopefully it’s a sign I can go home today please controllable pain thanks to my fantastic care team #st.josephHosipital #kneereplacement
— Gerald BRISCO 🤼♂️ (@Fgbrisco) April 20, 2021
– Here are the latest video highlights for ROH TV:
More Trending Stories
- Karrion Kross On Potential Match With John Cena, Return From Injury, Winning NXT Title
- Cinta de Oro Discusses Recent WWE Releases, What Paul Heyman Told Him About His Sin Cara Character
- Mandy Rose Fall Edited Out Of Wrestlemania, More Details On Rain Delay Edit
- Steve Austin On WrestleMania 13 Match With Bret Hart, Vince McMahon’s Idea For The Finish, Bret’s Impact On His Career