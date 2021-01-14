wrestling / News
Various News: Hikaru Shida & NFL Cheerleader Dance to Kenny Omega’s Entrance Theme, Note on beIN Sports Airing for MLW
January 14, 2021 | Posted by
– AEW Women’s World champion Hikaru Shida released a new vlog this week where she tries to dance to Kenny Omega’s entrance theme with NFL cheerleader Keiko Honda. You can check out that video below.
– PWInsider reports that beIN Sports will be airing a two-hour block of MLW programming this Saturday since the Kings of Colosseum did not air on the network as scheduled. The block will feature this week’s new episode and Kings of Colosseum.
