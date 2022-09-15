wrestling / News

Various News: Important DVR Note For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, AEW Dynamite Highlights, Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV

September 15, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling 9-15-22 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that tonight’s Impact Wrestling is still listed as a rerun on cable and satellite guides, which could cause some DVR programs to not record it. The services with the issue include Dish Network, DirecTV, Verizon Fios and Comcast.

– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite:

– Tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV will include the following matches from the G1 Climax tournament:

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Lance Archer
* Tama Tonga vs. Jay White

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading