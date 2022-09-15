wrestling / News
Various News: Important DVR Note For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, AEW Dynamite Highlights, Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV
September 15, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s Impact Wrestling is still listed as a rerun on cable and satellite guides, which could cause some DVR programs to not record it. The services with the issue include Dish Network, DirecTV, Verizon Fios and Comcast.
– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite:
– Tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV will include the following matches from the G1 Climax tournament:
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Lance Archer
* Tama Tonga vs. Jay White
More Trending Stories
- Road Dogg Critiques CM Punk’s Mentality for the Business, Says Punk Was Disrespectful to Him in WWE
- Roman Reigns On Blanking During His 2017 Promo Battle with John Cena, Ad-Libbing In Promos
- Freddie Prinze Jr. On Why The Younger Generation in AEW Has Clashed With CM Punk
- Ted DiBiase Recalls His First Meeting with Vince McMahon & Million Dollar Man Pitch, Asking Terry Funk For Advice On Joining WWE