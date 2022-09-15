Various News: Important DVR Note For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, AEW Dynamite Highlights, Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV

– PWInsider reports that tonight’s Impact Wrestling is still listed as a rerun on cable and satellite guides, which could cause some DVR programs to not record it. The services with the issue include Dish Network, DirecTV, Verizon Fios and Comcast.

– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite:

– Tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV will include the following matches from the G1 Climax tournament:

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Lance Archer

* Tama Tonga vs. Jay White