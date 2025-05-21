– The Insane Clown Posse are taking part in a Sign-It Live event for Highspots Auctions. The live stream is available below:

– Masked Republic announced a new licensing deal for merchandise for the luchador Fray Tormenta, the wrestler who inspired the film Nacho Libre, starring Jack Black. Here’s the full press release:

Masked Republic & Legendary Luchador Priest Fray Tormenta Sign Historic Licensing Deal

Company to create first ever officially licensed products of the luchador who inspired the film “Nacho Libre” and has helped thousands of children throughout Mexico.

The story of Sergio Gutiérrez Benítez, better known as Fray Tormenta, has been shared the world over. Well known in Mexico beginning in the 1980s, once Jack Black starred in Jared Hess’ “Nacho Libre,” the rest of the world began to embrace the orphanage sponsoring priest who would wrestle to earn money for those he considered his children.

Fans who have attend events where Tormenta has appeared in person, have had the opportunity to purchase his masks, small statues or other Mexico-made collectibles directly from him. Now, for the first time ever, Masked Republic will be creating officially licensed products available for the iconic luchador’s fans and supporters around the world.

“Luchadores are already our culture’s superheroes,” Masked Republic founder and CEO Ruben Zamora said, “Fray Tormenta has transcended being a superhero and into a genuine, real life hero of the people. He has had an impact on the lives of thousands of children who have grown up in the orphanages and programs which he has sponsored and touched the lives of many around the world who have found inspiration in his story. We are honored that Masked Republic will be able to work with him and his family to preserve his legacy, tell his true life story and enable fans anywhere to obtain officially licensed merchandise which will directly help both Tormenta, now 80 years old, and the programs which he still supports to this day.”

One of those very children who grew up in Casa Hogar Cachorros de Fray Tormenta (Fray Tormenta’s Childrens’ Home) is the man now known as Fray Tormenta Jr. “I am very happy to be working with Masked Republic to help preserve and spread my father’s legacy.” said the man who has picked up the Tormenta moniker, a longstanding tradition in lucha libre.

From the age of twelve, the senior Tormenta guided and encouraged the education and later, only once he graduated from high school, Junior’s dream of becoming a luchador. Today Tormenta Jr. is dedicated to returning all of the love and support his mentor gave him. He will work closely with Masked Republic on product development and approvals as well as telling his own life story.

As for the legend himself, he wants to use this new opportunity to remind everyone, “Look around you and see what God has done for you!”

Officially licensed Fray Tormenta t-shirts are available now worldwide at ProWrestlingTees.com/fraytormenta and licensing inquiries will be handled directly by Masked Republic.