Various News: Iyo Sky Set for Tomorrow’s Marigold Summer Destiny Press Conference, WrestleCon in Cleveland, Ranger Ross Chats With Gerald Brisco & JBL

July 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Marigold Summer Destiny - Iyo Sky vs Utami Hayashita Image Credit: Marigold

As noted, WWE Superstar Iyo Sky will face Utami Hayashishita at Marigold Summer Destiny on July 13. Iyo Sky will also be appearing at the pre-show press conference streaming tomorrow. It can be viewed in the player below:

– More guests have been confirmed for WrestleCon: Destination Cleveland, which is scheduled for August 2-3 at the Cleveland Downtown Marriott at SummerSlam. Guests for the event include Sting, Trish Stratus, The Garcia Twins, Jake Roberts, Kevin Nash, Diamond Dallas Page, Kurt Angle, The Hardys, and more. More details and ticket information are available HERE.

– Ranger Ross is the guest on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw:

