Various News: Jeff Cobb Replacing Lio Rush for wXw Tournament, Killer Kelly vs. Allysin Kay Set for Bloodsport III

March 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– wXw in Germany has announced that WWE pulled Lio Rush from the scheduled wXw 16 Carat Gold 2020 tournament due to his WWE commitments. As a result, Jeff Cobb has been announced as Rush’s replacement for the tournament. You can check out the announcement below.

Per wXw on Jeff Cobb, “Unfortunately WWE has pulled @itsLioRush from #wXw16Carat due to his WWE schedule. We are as disappointed about this as you are. We are excited to confirm @RealJeffCobb as Lio’s replacement for #wXw16Carat.”

The tournament is slated to run March 6-8 in Oberhausen, Germany.

– Josh Barnett announced this week that Killer Kelly will face Allysin Kay at Bloodsport III. You can check out the match announcement below.

– GCW announced that YDNB vs. 44OH is set for The WRLD on GCW card. The event is scheduled for March 12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can check out the match announcement below.

