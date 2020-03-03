Various News: Jeff Cobb Replacing Lio Rush for wXw Tournament, Killer Kelly vs. Allysin Kay Set for Bloodsport III

– wXw in Germany has announced that WWE pulled Lio Rush from the scheduled wXw 16 Carat Gold 2020 tournament due to his WWE commitments. As a result, Jeff Cobb has been announced as Rush’s replacement for the tournament. You can check out the announcement below.

Per wXw on Jeff Cobb, “Unfortunately WWE has pulled @itsLioRush from #wXw16Carat due to his WWE schedule. We are as disappointed about this as you are. We are excited to confirm @RealJeffCobb as Lio’s replacement for #wXw16Carat.”

The tournament is slated to run March 6-8 in Oberhausen, Germany.

– Josh Barnett announced this week that Killer Kelly will face Allysin Kay at Bloodsport III. You can check out the match announcement below.

Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport is an international event and this match up is no exception. Portugal vs the USA Killer Kelly takes on Allysin Kaye@GCWrestling_ #Bloodsport @Kelly_WP @Sienna pic.twitter.com/V3anEA8wGF — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 3, 2020

– GCW announced that YDNB vs. 44OH is set for The WRLD on GCW card. The event is scheduled for March 12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can check out the match announcement below.