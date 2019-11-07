wrestling / News
Various News: Next Court Hearing Scheduled for Jeff Hardy, Note on Ratings for Hulk Hogan Episode of The Goldbergs, More AEW Dynamite Video Highlights
November 7, 2019
– According to PWInsider, WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has his next court hearing scheduled for December 5 in Moor County Court. This is for his Driving While Impaired arrest from last month.
As previously reported, Jeff Hardy appeared in court earlier today in North Carolina in order to face his charges.
– PWInsider reports that last night’s episode of The Goldbergs on ABC drew a reported 4,223,000 million viewers. The show was a WrestleMania-themed episode, which featured an appearance by Hulk Hogan.
– AEW has released some more video highlights for last night’s episode of Dynamite. You can check those out below.
