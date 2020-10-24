wrestling / News
Various News: Jeff Jarrett Part Of Hell in a Cell Kickoff Tomorrow, Droz Set For Signing, Top 5 Impact Wrestling David vs. Goliath Matches
– Jerry Lawler revealed on Twitter that he and Jeff Jarrett will be part of the Hell in a Cell kickoff show tomorrow night on the WWE Network.
He wrote: “I hope @RealJeffJarrett doesn’t do this to me tomorrow when we’re both on the @WWE Hell In A Cell kickoff show on the @WWENetwork!”
– Droz is set for a virtual signing tomorrow from 2-4 PM ET. You can find more information here.
– Impact Wrestling has posted a new video looking at the top 5 David vs. Goliath matches:
