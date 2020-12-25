wrestling / News

Various News: Jerry Lawler Magazine in Wonder Woman 1984, Christmas Edition of What’s NeXT, Kevin Owens Looks Back on NXT Debut

December 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
USWA Championship Wrestling 4-29-90 Jerry Lawler

– WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler noted on Twitter that an August 1984 issue of Pro Wrestling Illustrated that featured him on the cover made an appearance in Wonder Woman 1984. The film is now available on HBO Max. You can view Lawler’s tweet on the subject below.

– WWE released a Christmas Day edition of What’s NeXT. You can check out that video below:

– A WWE Chronicle bonus clip shows Kevin Owens making his NXT debut, where he broke his nose in a match against CJ Parker (aka Juice Robinson). That clip is available below:

