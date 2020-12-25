Various News: Jerry Lawler Magazine in Wonder Woman 1984, Christmas Edition of What’s NeXT, Kevin Owens Looks Back on NXT Debut

– WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler noted on Twitter that an August 1984 issue of Pro Wrestling Illustrated that featured him on the cover made an appearance in Wonder Woman 1984. The film is now available on HBO Max. You can view Lawler’s tweet on the subject below.

Just got a call from my friend, @Stuwreck with @DCComics to tell me the August, 1984 Pro Wrestling Illustrated, with me on the cover, makes a brief appearance in Wonder Woman 1984!! How cool!! @WonderWomanFilm pic.twitter.com/qWVFUxESWG — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) December 25, 2020

– WWE released a Christmas Day edition of What’s NeXT. You can check out that video below:

– A WWE Chronicle bonus clip shows Kevin Owens making his NXT debut, where he broke his nose in a match against CJ Parker (aka Juice Robinson). That clip is available below: