Various News: Jessie Godderz Becomes First OVW National Champion, AAA Announces Matches For Auto Luchas, Tracy Williams Set For Roleplay of Honor

– PWInsider reports that Jessie Godderz became the first ever OVW National Champion last night, winning a rumble on the the episode that aired on YouToo America.

He said in a statement: “It’s a tremendous privilege and incredible honor to represent the Best and fastest growing television promotion in the world today. Honestly, I feel on top of the world. It’s my ninth championship Title in Wrestling and my biggest singles title to date. Al Snow and his business partner Chad Miller, who own OVW, are beyond amazing. They have accomplished the impossible. They have grown their OVW Television Show at such speed it’s mind-blowing. Our weekly television show now reaches over a hundred million TV homes in the United States across on six different major cable TV networks and we’re also on in another 500-plus million TV homes worldwide on dozens of platforms. In fact, we’re second only to WWE in reach and we’re just getting started. Al, Chad and OVW are truly revolutionizing the wrestling industry and I couldn’t be more proud to represent OVW as we continue to reach greater and greater heights faster than anyone could have ever imagined. OVW is truly the biggest wrestling success story of 2020.”

Several people congratulated him on Twitter, including William Shatner.

The champ is here! Congrats!!!

– AAA has revealed the card for their upcoming Auto Luchas event tomorrow.

– AAA has revealed the card for their upcoming Auto Luchas event tomorrow.

– Tracy Williams will be the guest the next episode of Roleplay of Honor next Saturday.