wrestling / News
Various News: Jim Duggan on Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, Buff Bagwell Chats With Road Dogg
February 23, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan is the guest on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw:
– Former WCW star Buff Bagwell is the guest on this week’s Oh You Didn’t Know podcast with Brian “Road Dogg” James:
– The Top 10 WWE NXT Moments video for this week is no available:
More Trending Stories
- Nikki Bella Says Vince McMahon Was Angry At Her For Diva Of The Year Win, Being Yelled At For Total Divas’ Success
- Eric Bischoff On If He’d Change Anything About Dennis Rodman In WCW, Possibility Of Hogan Leaving In 1998
- Spectrum Cable Reveals Apparent Date for AEW Forbidden Door II
- Jimmy Korderas Critiques WWE For Not Mentioning Montez Ford During Raw