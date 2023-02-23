wrestling / News

Various News: Jim Duggan on Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, Buff Bagwell Chats With Road Dogg

February 23, 2023
Mid-South Wrestling Hacksaw Jim Duggan 11-16-1985 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan is the guest on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw:

– Former WCW star Buff Bagwell is the guest on this week’s Oh You Didn’t Know podcast with Brian “Road Dogg” James:

– The Top 10 WWE NXT Moments video for this week is no available:

Buff Bagwell, Jim Duggan, WWE Top 10, Jeffrey Harris

