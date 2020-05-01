Various News: John Cena Gives Message For World Wish Day, 9 Wrestlers You Didn’t Know Appeared In ROH, Bandido and Flamita Show Off Masks

– John Cena posted a message earlier this week to celebrate World Wish Day 2020 and the 40th anniversary of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

He wrote: “I’ve had the honor of granting more than 650 Wishes and counting. Today is a day to celebrate @MakeAWish and their incredible milestone of 40 years of granting wishes. #WorldWishDay”

I’ve had the honor of granting more than 650 Wishes and counting. Today is a day to celebrate @MakeAWish and their incredible milestone of 40 years of granting wishes. #WorldWishDay pic.twitter.com/jGVweqBOAu — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 29, 2020

– ROH has posted a new video showing off wrestlers you never knew appeared for the promotion, including Mick Foley, Ricky Steamboat and others.

– ROH has also posted new videos from Bandido, who shows off his mask collection, and Flamita, who explains the meaning of his own masks.