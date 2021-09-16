Various News: Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Reveal Baby Gender, Justin Credible Writing Autobiography, NJPW on Roku Preview

– Baby Wrestling will be a boy. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae did an amusing gender reveal for the baby in a new video posted to Twitter. Even Pawdme helped!

– Here are the matches set for today’s New Japan on the Roku Channel, both from Wrestle Kingdom 15:

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

– Justin Credible is currently in the process of finishing his autobiography.