Various News: Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Reveal Baby Gender, Justin Credible Writing Autobiography, NJPW on Roku Preview
September 16, 2021
– Baby Wrestling will be a boy. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae did an amusing gender reveal for the baby in a new video posted to Twitter. Even Pawdme helped!
Pink or Blue?#SexReveal #BabyWrestling @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/mwcZZMWbsR
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) September 16, 2021
– Here are the matches set for today’s New Japan on the Roku Channel, both from Wrestle Kingdom 15:
* NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb
* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi
– Justin Credible is currently in the process of finishing his autobiography.
