Various News: Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Reveal Baby Gender, Justin Credible Writing Autobiography, NJPW on Roku Preview

September 16, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Baby Wrestling will be a boy. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae did an amusing gender reveal for the baby in a new video posted to Twitter. Even Pawdme helped!

– Here are the matches set for today’s New Japan on the Roku Channel, both from Wrestle Kingdom 15:

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb
* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

– Justin Credible is currently in the process of finishing his autobiography.

