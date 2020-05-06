wrestling / News

Various News: Kevin Kelly Interviews Robbie Eagles, Mike Bennett vs. Adam Cole in ROH Video, The Briscoes vs. Dan Maff & Jeff Cobb Video Highlights

May 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Ospreay and Robbie Eagles

– NJPW released a new interview with Kevin Kelly speaking to Robbie Eagles that’s now available on NJPW World.

– ROH released a video featuring Mike Bennett vs. Adam Cole from the ROH Top Prospect Tournament in 2011. You can view the full match video below.

– ROH released some video highlights for The Briscoes vs. Dan Maff and Jeff Cobb from the March 13 episode of ROH TV. You can check out that video below.

