Various News: Lineup For Tomorrow’s NWA Powerrr, Top 5 Moments From AEW Dynamite, Bill Apter Talks About Appearance On WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures

May 3, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Here is the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of NWA Powerrr, which streams at 6:05 PM on FITE.

* An interview with Thunder Rosa
* A one-on-one between Trevor Murdoch and May Valentine
* Nick Aldis has breaking news
* JennaCide vs. Skye Blue

– AEW has posted a video showing the top five moments from last week’s episode of Dynamite.

– Bill Apter posted a video to Youtube talking about his appearance on WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures on A&E last night.

