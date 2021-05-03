wrestling / News
Various News: Lineup For Tomorrow’s NWA Powerrr, Top 5 Moments From AEW Dynamite, Bill Apter Talks About Appearance On WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures
– Here is the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of NWA Powerrr, which streams at 6:05 PM on FITE.
* An interview with Thunder Rosa
* A one-on-one between Trevor Murdoch and May Valentine
* Nick Aldis has breaking news
* JennaCide vs. Skye Blue
– AEW has posted a video showing the top five moments from last week’s episode of Dynamite.
– Bill Apter posted a video to Youtube talking about his appearance on WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures on A&E last night.
