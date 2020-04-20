Various News: Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of RAW, Mike Bennett Releasing New Shirt, Rocky Comments On WWE Release

– The lineup for tonight’s episode of RAW on the USA Network includes three Money in the Bank qualifying matches. They include:

* Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory

* Apollo Crews vs. MVP

* Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy

– Mike Bennett revealed a new t-shirt design on Twitter yesterday, which declares him to be a ‘nonessential wrestler’.

New Tshirt Design. Coming Soon. Be on the look out at https://t.co/1iFEg8tkzu pic.twitter.com/3driBZTG3O — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) April 19, 2020

– WWE developmental talent Rocky posted his thoughts on his release to Instagram.

He wrote: “The past 3 years in WWE performance center was the most precious 3 years in my life and of great significance to me.

At this time, WWE is encountering unprecedented difficulties. I understand and accept all the decisions made by the company for me.

To the Superstars who are still working in the front line, including the staff both in front and behind the stage, I would like to pay high tribute for doing your best to help the company through the difficulties, and still present the best competition for the WWE Universe.

This end means a new beginning.

Pay homage to the past and look forward to the future.

All of my love and respect.

Rocky”