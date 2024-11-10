Various News: Lisa Marie Varon Appearing on Svengoolie, TNA Offering Month Free Of TNA+

– PWInsider reports that WWE and TNA alumna Lisa Marie Varon will appear on Sunday’s episode of Svengoolie on MeTV. The horror TV host is celebrating his 45th anniversary in the role and Varon will be among a number of celebrities appearing in a special music video.

– TNA is giving fans a chance to try out TNA+ for a month. The company is offering a month free of the service, posting to Twitter:

“Subscribe to TNA+ NOW using the promo code TNAFREE to get one month free of TNA+ and see what you’ve been missing out on.”