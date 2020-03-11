wrestling / News

Various News: Low Ki vs. Great Sasuke Set For DEFY Event, Batista Had a Swear Jar On Set of My Spy, Young Fan Reacts To Live Event

March 11, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– DEFY Wrestling has announced that Low Ki will take on The Great Sasuke for the first time ever at their event ‘Fire From the Sky’ on April 17. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 AM.

– Batista appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show recently where he revealed that there was a swear jar on the set of My Spy and he ended up paying $100.

– A parent posted a video to Twitter of their young daughter reacting to a recent live event.

