Various News: Matt Cardona Comments On GCW Appearance, Will Ospreay Congratulates Shingo Takagi, WWE Pays Tribute To Howard Finkel

– As noted previously, Matt Cardona made a surprise appearance at GCW Zombie Walk, posing as Jon Moxley before attacking Nick Gage.

He wrote about it on Twitter: “I love “my fans” at @GCWrestling_! I love the GCW Universe! Thanks for showing me so much love last night! You’re hardcore wrestling fans and I’m a god damn ECW original!”

– Shingo Takagi won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Dominion this morning. Will Ospreay, who vacated the title before Takagi beat Kazuchika Okada, congratulated him on Twitter:

– WWE honored Howard Finkel on what would have been his 71st birthday. Finkel passed away back in April 2020.