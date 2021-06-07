wrestling / News

Various News: Matt Cardona Comments On GCW Appearance, Will Ospreay Congratulates Shingo Takagi, WWE Pays Tribute To Howard Finkel

June 7, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Matt Cardona

– As noted previously, Matt Cardona made a surprise appearance at GCW Zombie Walk, posing as Jon Moxley before attacking Nick Gage.

He wrote about it on Twitter: “I love “my fans” at @GCWrestling_! I love the GCW Universe! Thanks for showing me so much love last night! You’re hardcore wrestling fans and I’m a god damn ECW original!

– Shingo Takagi won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Dominion this morning. Will Ospreay, who vacated the title before Takagi beat Kazuchika Okada, congratulated him on Twitter:

– WWE honored Howard Finkel on what would have been his 71st birthday. Finkel passed away back in April 2020.

Howard Finkel, Matt Cardona, Will Ospreay

