Various News: Matt Cardona Comments On GCW Appearance, Will Ospreay Congratulates Shingo Takagi, WWE Pays Tribute To Howard Finkel
– As noted previously, Matt Cardona made a surprise appearance at GCW Zombie Walk, posing as Jon Moxley before attacking Nick Gage.
He wrote about it on Twitter: “I love “my fans” at @GCWrestling_! I love the GCW Universe! Thanks for showing me so much love last night! You’re hardcore wrestling fans and I’m a god damn ECW original!”
I love “my fans” at @GCWrestling_! I love the GCW Universe! Thanks for showing me so much love last night! You’re hardcore wrestling fans and I’m a god damn ECW original! 💋 📷: @Mouse3911 pic.twitter.com/VIPnCPWaVN
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 7, 2021
– Shingo Takagi won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Dominion this morning. Will Ospreay, who vacated the title before Takagi beat Kazuchika Okada, congratulated him on Twitter:
Congratulations Shingo,
Google the word “interim”
That’s all you are.
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 7, 2021
– WWE honored Howard Finkel on what would have been his 71st birthday. Finkel passed away back in April 2020.
Today we celebrate WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel on his birthday. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a6vgi34gkx
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2021
