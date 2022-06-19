Various News: Matt Cardona Still Expects Payment From GCW, Serpentico Gets A New ‘Tattoo’, Masha Slamovich Celebrates Birthday

– Even though he is currently injured and unable to attend GCW Homecoming, Matt Cardona says he still expects to be paid by Brett Lauderdale.

He wrote on Twitter: “I may not be able to WRESTLE at @GCWrestling_ HOMECOMING this year…but according to contract, @Lauderdale11 still MUST pay me.”

– Serpentico revealed that he got a new tattoo, although given what it says it is likely not real. The words ‘Nyla Sucks’ are on his chest.

– Impact Wrestling’s Masha Slamovich turns 23 today.