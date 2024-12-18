– Matt Hardy shared a fancam view of Jeff Hardy’s crazy Swanton Bomb dive from TNA Final Resolution, which you can view below. Matt Hardy wrote the following:

“Here’s an absolutely amazing fancam viewpoint of @JEFFHARDYBRAND’s extraordinary Swanton Bomb from #TNAFinalResolution. It’s unbelievable that after 33 years of physically damaging his body via pro wrestling, Brother Nero can still do this with pinpoint accuracy. Jeff is an anomaly. We are both blessed to be healthy enough to be doing this at such a high level”

– The Wrestling Collector is holding a WWE Royal Rumble 2025 watch party on February 1, 2025 at the 100 Proof Bar & Bites in Butler, New Jersey. Former WWE Superstars, Demolition, will be in attendance for a signing. Here are the details:

