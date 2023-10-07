wrestling / News

Various News: Memphis Wrestling Episode 137, JTG in Action, Tonight’s GCW Art of War Games Lineup

October 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Memphis Wrestling Logo Image Credit: Memphis Wrestling

– Episode 137 of Memphis Wrestling is now available, with JTG in action:

– GCW presents its Fight Club Night One: The Art of War Games event tonight. The event will be held at the Showboat in Atlantic City. Here’s the updated lineup:

* The Art of War Games Match: Team FREEDOMS (Jun Kasai, Masashi Takeda, Takashi Sasaki, Toru Sugiura & Violento Jack) vs. Team GCW (Ciclope, John Wayne Murdoch, Miedo Extremo, Nick Gage & Rina Yamashita)
* GCW Champion Blake Christian vs. Jimmy Lloyd
* Joey Janela vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Jack Cartwheel
* Tony Deppen vs. Alec Price
* Richard Holliday vs. Charles Mason

