Various News: Memphis Wrestling Episode 137, JTG in Action, Tonight’s GCW Art of War Games Lineup
October 7, 2023
– Episode 137 of Memphis Wrestling is now available, with JTG in action:
– GCW presents its Fight Club Night One: The Art of War Games event tonight. The event will be held at the Showboat in Atlantic City. Here’s the updated lineup:
* The Art of War Games Match: Team FREEDOMS (Jun Kasai, Masashi Takeda, Takashi Sasaki, Toru Sugiura & Violento Jack) vs. Team GCW (Ciclope, John Wayne Murdoch, Miedo Extremo, Nick Gage & Rina Yamashita)
* GCW Champion Blake Christian vs. Jimmy Lloyd
* Joey Janela vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Jack Cartwheel
* Tony Deppen vs. Alec Price
* Richard Holliday vs. Charles Mason
