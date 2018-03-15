Various News: Men on a Mission’s Mo Has Kidney Surgery, WWE.com Profiles For Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai

In a post on his Facebook, Bobby Horne, aka Mo from Men on a Mission, revealed that he had a kidney transplant on Tuesday.

He wrote: “To all my friends, fans and family. I love you all. I just received the call. I am on my way to Medical City Hospital for a kidney transplant. Please keep me in your thoughts and. prayers. For the record. I am scared.”

He also set up a crowdfunding page to help cover the costs. He added: ““Hello, I am Bobby L. Horne and I ad suffereing from end stage renal failure. I am Currently on the kidney transplant list in the State of Texas. This fund raiser is to cover the astronomical cost of anti rejection medication for the first year following a transplant. I have spent the majority of my adult life helping others and more importantly our youth. Now I need your help. Anything you can give will be greatly appreciated.”

– WWE.com has new profiles for Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai.

– Speaking of Kai, she commented on her attack on Shayna Baszler on last night’s NXT: