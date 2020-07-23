Various News: Mick Foley Compares EC3 To Kurrgan, Lineup For MLW Underground This Week, ACH Added To Another GCW Show

– In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley jokingly compared EC3 to Kurrgan, as the former now has a similar appearance to the latter. No word on if he’s been seen hanging out with the Insane Clown Posse.

Foley wrote: “Have #EC3 and #KURRGAN been the same guy all along? Has anyone seen @Robert_Maillet & Ethan Carter III in the same place at the same time? Just one man’s opinion, but I think @WWE really missed the boat with #ec3”

– This Saturday’s episode of MLW Underground on BeIN Sports will feature the following:

* Florida Death Match: Steve Corino vs. Dusty Rhodes vs. Terry Funk

* MLW Champion Satoshi Kojima vs. Mitsuya Nagai

* Extreme Horsemen (Simon Diamond & CW Anderson) vs. Los Maximos

* “Dr. Death” Steve Williams & PJ Friedman vs. Jimmy Yang & Mike Sanders

– It was reported last week that ACH will make his GCW debut at GCW Homecoming on July 25. Now the company has announced ACH will also have a match against KTB on the second night of the event, July 26.