Various News: Mick Foley Compares EC3 To Kurrgan, Lineup For MLW Underground This Week, ACH Added To Another GCW Show
– In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley jokingly compared EC3 to Kurrgan, as the former now has a similar appearance to the latter. No word on if he’s been seen hanging out with the Insane Clown Posse.
Foley wrote: “Have #EC3 and #KURRGAN been the same guy all along? Has anyone seen @Robert_Maillet & Ethan Carter III in the same place at the same time? Just one man’s opinion, but I think @WWE really missed the boat with #ec3”
Have #EC3 and #KURRGAN been the same guy all along?
Has anyone seen @Robert_Maillet & Ethan Carter III in the same place at the same time?
Just one man’s opinion, but I think @WWE really missed the boat with #ec3 pic.twitter.com/95yTh61UYv
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 22, 2020
– This Saturday’s episode of MLW Underground on BeIN Sports will feature the following:
* Florida Death Match: Steve Corino vs. Dusty Rhodes vs. Terry Funk
* MLW Champion Satoshi Kojima vs. Mitsuya Nagai
* Extreme Horsemen (Simon Diamond & CW Anderson) vs. Los Maximos
* “Dr. Death” Steve Williams & PJ Friedman vs. Jimmy Yang & Mike Sanders
– It was reported last week that ACH will make his GCW debut at GCW Homecoming on July 25. Now the company has announced ACH will also have a match against KTB on the second night of the event, July 26.
*Homecoming Pt 1 Update*
Just Signed
ACH
vs
KTB
plus:
COLON/WENTZ
DEPPEN/MORIARTY
DICKINSON/TANKMAN
SCRAMBLE
+ more!
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/WGT4zsilqT#GCWHomecoming Weekend
July 25/26 – 5PM
Atlantic City, NJ pic.twitter.com/Wku384s2Ov
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 21, 2020
