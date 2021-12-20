wrestling / News
Various News: Miro and Lana Attend The Matrix Resurrections Premiere, Highspots Auction with Windham Rotunda Tomorrow, Nick Comoroto Lifts A Log
December 20, 2021 | Posted by
– The premiere of The Matrix Resurrections happened yesterday and both Miro and Lana were among those in attendance.
The Matrix premiere has been redeemed. @warnerbros pic.twitter.com/ySZKhkmKHP
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) December 20, 2021
– Highspots will hold a private auction with Windham Rotunda tomorrow, which means today is the last day for pre-orders. The cutoff is at 2 PM ET. You can find more details here.
– Nick Comoroto posted a video online of himself lifting a log.
Pinching logs #Freakbeast pic.twitter.com/1eAjIA5irf
— Nick Comoroto (@Mr_Freakbeast) December 20, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Buff Bagwell on Joining the nWo, Turning Down Offer to be Inducted as Part of Group in WWE HOF
- JBL on How Vince McMahon Once Threatened to Beat Michael Cole Up on Commentary and Fire Him
- Bret Hart on Why Canada’s Walk of Fame Means More to Him Than the WWE Hall of Fame
- Buff Bagwell On Why He Thinks Steve Austin Got Fired From WCW