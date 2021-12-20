wrestling / News

Various News: Miro and Lana Attend The Matrix Resurrections Premiere, Highspots Auction with Windham Rotunda Tomorrow, Nick Comoroto Lifts A Log

December 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– The premiere of The Matrix Resurrections happened yesterday and both Miro and Lana were among those in attendance.

– Highspots will hold a private auction with Windham Rotunda tomorrow, which means today is the last day for pre-orders. The cutoff is at 2 PM ET. You can find more details here.

– Nick Comoroto posted a video online of himself lifting a log.

