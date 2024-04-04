Various News: Mojo Rawley’s Talent Agency Becomes Co-Owner Of Black Label Pro, Bill Apter Profiled

– Mojo Rawley’s Paragon Talent Group is now a co-owner of Black Label Pro. Rawley’s talent agency posted to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that they’ve become part-owners in the wrestling company, as you can see below.

Rawley wrote on Twitter:

“HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT! @ParagonTG is now co-owner of @BLabelPro! Our first show, whose title sponsor was @arbosdip, was sold out, crowned 2 new champions, & a case study delivered for Paragon Sponsorship opps. You never know what is coming next so stay tuned!”

– NBC10 Phildelphia has published a feature article on the legendary Bill Apter, as you can see below: