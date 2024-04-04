wrestling / News
Various News: Mojo Rawley’s Talent Agency Becomes Co-Owner Of Black Label Pro, Bill Apter Profiled
– Mojo Rawley’s Paragon Talent Group is now a co-owner of Black Label Pro. Rawley’s talent agency posted to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that they’ve become part-owners in the wrestling company, as you can see below.
Rawley wrote on Twitter:
“HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT! @ParagonTG is now co-owner of @BLabelPro! Our first show, whose title sponsor was @arbosdip, was sold out, crowned 2 new champions, & a case study delivered for Paragon Sponsorship opps. You never know what is coming next so stay tuned!”
– NBC10 Phildelphia has published a feature article on the legendary Bill Apter, as you can see below:
Bill “Wonderful Willy” Apter has been a wrestling journalist for over half a century. He takes us through 50 years of collected wrestling memorabilia and tells us about the excitement and passion that he feels along with his job. @K_Hua has his story. https://t.co/IS1s8InwIx
— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) April 2, 2024