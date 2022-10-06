wrestling / News

Various News: More Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Next Impact Plus Show, Johnny Rodz Chats With Brisco & Bradshaw

October 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that the Knockouts Championship contract signing featuring Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich will headline tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Their title match is scheduled for Bound for GLory tomorrow on pay-per-view. Also, tonight’s show will be dedicated to the late Antonio Inoki.

– PWInsider also reports that Impact’s scheduled Impact Plus show for November 38 will be titled Overdrive.

– Johnny Rodz was the guest on this week’s Stories w/ Brisco & Bradshaw:

