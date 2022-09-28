Various News: NBA Player Gets Brothers of Destruction-Themed Gear, WWE NXT Highlights, Details On Next Month’s CZW PPVs

– NBA player Damian Lillard tweeted that he has acquired new shoes inspired by WWE’s Brothers of Destruction: Kane and the Undertaker.

He wrote: “A little preview of a Kane v. Undertaker themed #Dame8 Player Exclusive I had made. More details soon.”

👀 A little preview of a Kane v. Undertaker themed #Dame8 Player Exclusive I had made. More details soon. 🪦🔥 pic.twitter.com/zpupTAS8Ej — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 24, 2022

– CZW announced the following details for their October PPV offering:

THE WOMEN WARRIORS OF CZW FIGHT TO THE BRUTAL END ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND IN OCTOBER!

Fighting so brutal it has to be CZW! That’s what you get when the ladies of CZW try to pummel their foes into oblivion in CZW Girlz: Femme Fatale Fights. And then there’s CZW: The Art of the Death Match, in which opponents struggle for victory in no holds barred bouts of sheer violence. Here’s the details on the CZW shows available on cable and satellite providers across the land beginning in October:

CZW: Art of the Death Match – Featuring two titanic bouts! AR Fox vs. Danny Havoc; Matt Tremont vs. DJ Hyde!

CZW Girlz: Femme Fatale Fights – Featuring five brutal battles! Brittany Blake vs. Kris Statlander; Leva Bates vs. Penelope Ford; The Doll House vs. Chicks Using Nasty Tactics; Cherry Bomb vs. Candice LeRae; Samantha Heights vs. Su Young.

Every month, CZW brings their wildest, bloodiest, ultraviolent matches to your cable or satellite provider, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for all the shows available. CZW – every month on pay-per-view and on demand – the wrestling you want right at home.

CZW – Like Nothing Else!

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT: