Various News: Nick Aldis Issues Statement on UK WrestleFest, Aja Smith and Leon Ruff Get Married, Matt Menard Hypes Doing Commentary for Elevation

– NWA wrestler Nick Aldis released a statement via his Twitter today on last weekend’s UK WrestleFest not going as planned. You can check out his tweet and statement below.

Nick Aldis wrote, “The fans at UK Wrestlefest were under-served by the promoters this last wknd. Here’s a short message from @MickieJames & I to you all & with the blessing of @1ProWrestling, a small make-good gesture. I appreciate you parting with your money & more importantly, your time.”

– WWE referee Aja Smith (aka Daphanie LaShaunn) and Leon Ruffin (aka Leon Ruff) got married over the weekend. You can see some tweets and photos from their wedding below:

I married my soulmate in the rain today. The best night of my life. I’m a whole wife, y’all!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/C043aU6z0N — Daphanie LaShaunn💅🏾✨🦓 (@RefAjaWWE) September 5, 2022

– Jericho Appreciation Society member Matt Menard hyped up tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation, which is streaming now. Menard is calling the action on tonight’s show: