Various News: Note On How AEW Is Enforcing COVID Safety Measures, Latest Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, Atlas Security Donating To Charity
August 31, 2020
– As we previously reported, AEW took a number of safety precautions for the first live episode of Dynamite since the COVID-19 pandemic started. This included strict social distancing guidelines and requiring all fans to wear masks. According to PWInsider, AEW is also enforcing their policy. It was noted that several fans who were not following the rules last Thursday were ejected from Daily’s Place by security.
– Atlas Security’s Ronnie Lang has donated $10,000 to animal rescues and shelters ever since he started working for AEW. He thanked those who have purchased Atlas Security shirts on Pro Wrestling Tees so far.
– You can listen to the latest Major Wrestling Figure podcast below.
