More Notes On AEW’s Safety Practices During Last Night’s Dynamite Taping

As we reported last night, AEW took several precautions to keep fans, as well as their wrestlers and staff, safe during last night’s AEW Dynamite taping. This included social distancing (even in the restrooms) and a contactless convenience store for concessions.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter obtained a copy of the letter sent to fans who bought tickets, which has more details on the policy.

Masks were required at all times, except when eating and drinking. And even then, guests can only eat or drink while sitting in their assigned seat or seating area. The masks must also completely cover the mouth and nose. Guests who don’t do this risk being kicked out.

Social distancing also applied to parking, as cars could only be parked in every other spot. Masks are recommended in the parking lot and tailgating is not allowed. No liquids of any kind were allowed inside. Food was allowed if it was unwrapped and inside a one gallon clear plastic bag. Everyone who attended had to have their own mobile ticket. Smoking was also not allowed.

Those who attended live stated that everyone work their masks and the crowd was very loud even with small numbers in an outdoor venue. The crowd was made up of a lot of PWG fans in the Southeast who were happy to see a major live show.