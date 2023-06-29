– PWInsider reports that Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel will kick off tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts on AXS at 8:00 pm EST.

– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus commented on Zelina Vega saying she will put LWO on her Money in the Bank briefcase when she wins. You can check out their Twitter exchange below:

Zelina Vega wrote, “If I win the #MITB YOU KNOW FOR A FACT.. that I am putting the #LWO logo on that briefcase! Look at how good it looks! Those #MITB contracts are coming home to the L..W…O!!!! @WWE”

Trish Stratus later responded, “Well, you won’t be so you don’t have to worry about it sweetie. I know you do your little cosplay thing and PRETEND to be characters and look at you now PRETENDING to be someone who might actually win a match when there’s @WWE’s GOAT in it. It’s cute. At least you’ll be able to say you were in a match with me as a career highlight now. #ThankYouTrish”

– Monster Factory will be holding a seminar and scouting tryout with WWE’s Gabe Sapolsky on July 19: