Various News: Oedo Tai vs. TCS No Rules Match Set for Stardom, Mance Warner Set for Nick Gage Invitational 5

– Stardom has announced a new matchup for this Saturday. It will be the team of Oedo Tai vs. TCS in a No Rules Match. The losing team will be forced to disband. The event will be held on October 3 in Yokohama, Japan. You can see the announcement below:

Added to the card this Saturday in Yokohama! Oedo Tai vs TCS in a No Rules Match! Whichever team loses, the unit is finished forever! It's the end of the line for either Oedo Tai or TCS in Yokohama! pic.twitter.com/ursG9XDyYc — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 29, 2020

– GCW has announced Mance Warner as the fourth entrant for the Nick Gage Invitational 5. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 7. That announcement is viewable here: