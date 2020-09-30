wrestling / News

Various News: Oedo Tai vs. TCS No Rules Match Set for Stardom, Mance Warner Set for Nick Gage Invitational 5

September 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Oedo Tai vs. TCS Stardom

– Stardom has announced a new matchup for this Saturday. It will be the team of Oedo Tai vs. TCS in a No Rules Match. The losing team will be forced to disband. The event will be held on October 3 in Yokohama, Japan. You can see the announcement below:

– GCW has announced Mance Warner as the fourth entrant for the Nick Gage Invitational 5. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 7. That announcement is viewable here:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, STARDOM, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading