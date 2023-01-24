– PWInsider reports that AEW’s Pat Buck will be making another appearance on The Equalizer on CBS next month on February 19. Buck will appear in the episode titled “He Ain’t Heavy” as a character who has information on the lead character’s missing brother. Other wrestlers who have appeared on the show in brief roles are Kevin Matthes and Mike Verna of WrestlePro.

– New episodes of Young Rock return to NBC on Friday, February 3. Here’s the synopsis for the next episode:

“Pat Patterson finds love in Boston, Andre the Giant meets his destiny in Paris and Peter Maivia teaches Sean Connery how to fight in Dwayne’s tales of their younger years.”

– Military.com published a feature on the original Sheik, Ed Farhat, an Army veteran who fought in World War II and later became a legendary professional wrestler.