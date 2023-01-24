wrestling
Various News: Pat Buck Appearing on The Equalizer Again Next Month, Synopsis for the Next Young Rock, The Original Sheik Ed Farhat Featured in Military.com
– PWInsider reports that AEW’s Pat Buck will be making another appearance on The Equalizer on CBS next month on February 19. Buck will appear in the episode titled “He Ain’t Heavy” as a character who has information on the lead character’s missing brother. Other wrestlers who have appeared on the show in brief roles are Kevin Matthes and Mike Verna of WrestlePro.
– New episodes of Young Rock return to NBC on Friday, February 3. Here’s the synopsis for the next episode:
“Pat Patterson finds love in Boston, Andre the Giant meets his destiny in Paris and Peter Maivia teaches Sean Connery how to fight in Dwayne’s tales of their younger years.”
– Military.com published a feature on the original Sheik, Ed Farhat, an Army veteran who fought in World War II and later became a legendary professional wrestler.
More Trending Stories
- Nick Khan Explains Why Vince McMahon Wants to Sell WWE Now, What Options Are On the Table
- The Bellas Take Issue With Raw XXX Not Referencing Women’s Revolution
- Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
- Shawn Michaels Recollects The Toughest Aspect Of His Hour-Long Bout With John Cena