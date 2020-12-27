Various News: Pat McAfee Offered A Spot In Retribution, Latest Match Reveal For ROH 12 Days of Honor, Latest WWN Proving Ground

– As we previously reported, after Pat McAfee had a match at NXT Takeover: Wargames, he hasn’t appeared on television since. According to the report, it was WWE’s decision, not McAfee’s, to pull him from TV.

McAfee reacted to the headlines on Twitter: “I think I got fired on Christmas.”

This resulted in Retribution member Mace asking him if he wants “some Retribution?”

I think I got fired on Christmas. pic.twitter.com/FOTP1A1qTH — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 26, 2020

– The latest ROH free match as part of their 12 Days of Honor is Samoa Joe & Jay Lethal vs. Homicide & Low Ki.

– The latest edition of WWN Proving Ground is now online.