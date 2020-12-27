wrestling / News
Various News: Pat McAfee Offered A Spot In Retribution, Latest Match Reveal For ROH 12 Days of Honor, Latest WWN Proving Ground
– As we previously reported, after Pat McAfee had a match at NXT Takeover: Wargames, he hasn’t appeared on television since. According to the report, it was WWE’s decision, not McAfee’s, to pull him from TV.
McAfee reacted to the headlines on Twitter: “I think I got fired on Christmas.”
This resulted in Retribution member Mace asking him if he wants “some Retribution?”
I think I got fired on Christmas. pic.twitter.com/FOTP1A1qTH
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 26, 2020
Ŵ̩̤̟̲̽̅ͫḀ̗̙̯̬N̄͌̄̌ͬͣT̺̤̳̼ͪ̔̆̎ ̑̆͋S̈ͨ̈́ͬO̯̺̩ͨ̌̃M͉E ͒̊̎̿ͬͬ͊Ṟ͙̭E͍̣T͓͈̤̮̣̫R͊̓̽̋̏̂IB̪̣̽͗U͚̱̤̗̗ͧ̓͆̉͌Tİ̼̗̦ͧ̑Ö̙́N͕̘̹͙̘̋̉̎͊͐?̪̬ https://t.co/9kFu7fk2PY
— M̭̦̥͖̞̟̯̹A̲̮͎͚ͅC͇̞̹͕͎̪̟̜̱͈E̹̭͎̗̣̱̤̯̠̮̮̤̪̘͓ͅ (@RETRIBUTIONMACE) December 26, 2020
– The latest ROH free match as part of their 12 Days of Honor is Samoa Joe & Jay Lethal vs. Homicide & Low Ki.
– The latest edition of WWN Proving Ground is now online.