wrestling / News
Various News: Pentagon Jr Reflects On 14 Years In Wrestling, NJPW Podcast Watches Kazuchika Okada’s First G1 Win, WWE Stock Update
– In a post on Twitter, Pentagon Jr reflected on his fourteenth anniversary in the wrestling business.
He wrote: “14 years. What a great emo I feel, I am a very blessed person. Thank you all very much for your great support of gasoline in these 14 years. And many of you have been since the moment 0. Congratulations @reyfenixmx for these 14 years Carnal YOU ARE THE BEST.”
14 years.
What a great emo I feel, I am a very blessed person. 🙏🏻 Thank you all very much for your great support of gasoline in these 14 years. And many of you have been since the moment 0. 👏🏻 Congratulations @reyfenixmx for these 14 years Carnal YOU ARE THE BEST. pic.twitter.com/WCYZfXhZgy
— PENTA EL ZERO M (@PENTAELZEROM) April 29, 2020
– The latest edition of the NJPW English podcast features Kevin Kelly and Gino Gambino watching Kazuchika Okada’s first win in the G1 ever.
– WWE stock opened at $44.60 per share this morning.
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley on Being Heartbroken For Released WWE Superstars, His Line Being Used at WrestleMania 36
- Hugo Savinovich Says He Would’ve Had CM Punk Destroy the Dreams of Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36
- Marty Scurll On ROH Cancelling Their Shows Due to COVID-19, Says They Test-Filmed Empty Arena Matches
- Jim Cornette Discusses The Velveteen Dream Denying That He Sent Explicit Photo To A Minor