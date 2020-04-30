Various News: Pentagon Jr Reflects On 14 Years In Wrestling, NJPW Podcast Watches Kazuchika Okada’s First G1 Win, WWE Stock Update

– In a post on Twitter, Pentagon Jr reflected on his fourteenth anniversary in the wrestling business.

What a great emo I feel, I am a very blessed person. 🙏🏻 Thank you all very much for your great support of gasoline in these 14 years. And many of you have been since the moment 0. 👏🏻 Congratulations @reyfenixmx for these 14 years Carnal YOU ARE THE BEST. pic.twitter.com/WCYZfXhZgy — PENTA EL ZERO M (@PENTAELZEROM) April 29, 2020

– The latest edition of the NJPW English podcast features Kevin Kelly and Gino Gambino watching Kazuchika Okada’s first win in the G1 ever.

– WWE stock opened at $44.60 per share this morning.