Various News: Pentagon Jr Reflects On 14 Years In Wrestling, NJPW Podcast Watches Kazuchika Okada’s First G1 Win, WWE Stock Update

April 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Pentagon Jr AEW Fyter Fest

– In a post on Twitter, Pentagon Jr reflected on his fourteenth anniversary in the wrestling business.

He wrote: “14 years. What a great emo I feel, I am a very blessed person. Thank you all very much for your great support of gasoline in these 14 years. And many of you have been since the moment 0. Congratulations @reyfenixmx for these 14 years Carnal YOU ARE THE BEST.

– The latest edition of the NJPW English podcast features Kevin Kelly and Gino Gambino watching Kazuchika Okada’s first win in the G1 ever.

– WWE stock opened at $44.60 per share this morning.

Pentagon Jr, WWE Stock

