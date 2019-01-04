Quantcast

wrestling / News

Various News: PJ Black to Challenge For NWA Title at ROH Show, This Week in WWE Clip

January 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
justingabriel PJ Black

– PJ Black will challenge for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship at next weekend’s ROH Center Stage show. The NWA Twitter account noted that the former Justin Gabriel will face the winner of tomorrow’s Nick Aldis vs. James Storm for the championship at the show, which takes place on January 12th in Atlanta:

– Here is a video from this Week In WWE of Matt Hardy in the midst of his recent WWE promotional trip to India:

article topics :

NWA, PJ Black, Ring of Honor, This Week in WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading