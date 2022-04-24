Various News: Randy Orton Dances To Bianca Belair’s Theme, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays Include John Cena, First Look At Rikishi In WWE 2K22

– RK-Bro were two of several lumberjacks at the end of last night’s Smackdown. With the show over, Bianca Belair came out for a dark match. A fan captured a video of Randy Orton dancing to her music as she came out.

Bianca Belair entrance … yes #WWERaw on #SmackDown But look at Randy Orton dancing along to her music! Love it! #wwe pic.twitter.com/KQZZ7oUfbX — Christine (@ShiningPolaris) April 23, 2022

– 2K Games has revealed the first look at Rikishi in WWE 2K22, as part of the Banzai DLC pack.

Beware the stinkface! @TheREALRIKISHI is dancing his way into #WWE2K22 as a part of the Banzai DLC Pack dropping 4/26. TOO COOL! pic.twitter.com/CJQfhcqPtz — #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) April 22, 2022

– Several wrestlers are celebrating birthdays today. John Cena turns 45. Moose is 38. Dr. Britt Baker is 31 and Jamie Hayter is 27.