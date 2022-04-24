wrestling / News

Various News: Randy Orton Dances To Bianca Belair’s Theme, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays Include John Cena, First Look At Rikishi In WWE 2K22

April 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Randy Orton disappointment WWE Image Credit: WWE

– RK-Bro were two of several lumberjacks at the end of last night’s Smackdown. With the show over, Bianca Belair came out for a dark match. A fan captured a video of Randy Orton dancing to her music as she came out.

– 2K Games has revealed the first look at Rikishi in WWE 2K22, as part of the Banzai DLC pack.

– Several wrestlers are celebrating birthdays today. John Cena turns 45. Moose is 38. Dr. Britt Baker is 31 and Jamie Hayter is 27.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

John Cena, Randy Orton, Rikishi, WWE 2K22, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading