Various News: Renee Paquette On Her Time in WWE, Jerry Brisco & Tony Garea Virtual Signing Tonight
– Renee Paquette discussed her time in WWE, her podcast and more in a new interview. Paquette was a guest on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character and you can see the video below. It’s described as follows:
“On Episode 50 of Out of Character, Renee Paquette joins Ryan Satin to discuss: Her time in WWE, working on WWE Backstage, The Sessions with Renée Paquette, and her future goals.”
– 80s Wrestling has announced that Jerry Brisco and Tony Garea are doing a virtual signing on their Facebook page tonight from 7 PM to 10 PM ET. You can see all the details below:
80’s Wrestling Con will have Jerry Brisco & Tony Garea live tonight on their Monday Night Virtual show from 7-10PM ET on Facebook.com/80sWrestlingPics. You will be able to order 8X10 Photos of them and watch them sign them live for you tonight and give you a shout out! We will ship your photos out to you following tonight’s broadcast. They will also be talking all about their careers and behind the scenes of working for WWF. They will also be taking your questions.
You can order your photos now at 80sWrestlingCon.com
