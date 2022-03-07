Various News: Renee Paquette On Her Time in WWE, Jerry Brisco & Tony Garea Virtual Signing Tonight

– Renee Paquette discussed her time in WWE, her podcast and more in a new interview. Paquette was a guest on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character and you can see the video below. It’s described as follows:

“On Episode 50 of Out of Character, Renee Paquette joins Ryan Satin to discuss: Her time in WWE, working on WWE Backstage, The Sessions with Renée Paquette, and her future goals.”

– 80s Wrestling has announced that Jerry Brisco and Tony Garea are doing a virtual signing on their Facebook page tonight from 7 PM to 10 PM ET. You can see all the details below: